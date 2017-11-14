Overview

Dr. Stephen Milheim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.



Dr. Milheim works at Logan Health Surgical Clinic in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.