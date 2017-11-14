Dr. Milheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Milheim, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Milheim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.
Dr. Milheim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwest Mt Surgical Associates1333 SURGICAL SERVICES WAY, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5000
-
2
Logan Health310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milheim?
Dr. M. did a colon resection on me and I've never received better or more attentive care from a physician before - I got my surgery in TWO DAYS he was at the hospital 3X/day checking on me during recovery. Really happy.
About Dr. Stephen Milheim, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1962565432
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milheim works at
Dr. Milheim has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Milheim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.