Dr. Stephen Mikos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Mikos works at MDVIP - Roswell, Georgia in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.