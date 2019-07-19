Dr. Stephen Mikos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mikos, MD
Dr. Stephen Mikos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Perimeter North Internal Medicine PC1265 Upper Hembree Rd Ste 200, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 442-1180
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mikos has been our family physician for many years, well before he joined MDVIP, and continuing today. He has been an excellent and value physician for my wife and I, always making time for meaningful discussion of symptoms, causes and treatments. Since joining MDVIP, he has even more time for us – getting appointments quickly is easy and the quality of care by Dr. Mikos and his support staff is excellent.
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Erlanger Med Center
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Dr. Mikos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.