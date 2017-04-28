Overview

Dr. Stephen Mihalsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Mihalsky works at OU Health in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.