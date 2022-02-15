Dr. Stephen Migliori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Migliori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Migliori, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Migliori, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Migliori works at
Locations
Rih Cardiology Foundation Inc2 Dudley St Ste 360, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 453-4500
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 553-8353
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very pleasant experience with Dr Migliori and his staff. He explained all that would happen during my procedure, answer Ed all my questions & had a very congenital manner which put me at ease. From the first phone call, his staff was very professional and pleasant. I certainly would not hesitate to recommend any member of my family.
About Dr. Stephen Migliori, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Migliori has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Migliori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Migliori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Migliori has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Migliori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Migliori speaks Portuguese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Migliori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Migliori.
