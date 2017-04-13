Dr. Stephen Michigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Michigan, MD
Dr. Stephen Michigan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Michigan works at
Urological Associates of Savannah, PC230 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 790-4000
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr Michigan is a very professional urologist.He took care of my husband and we are very grateful for the way he oriented us before removing his bladder, during the surgery and post surgery. He knows what he is doing. We admire and continue being very grateful .Thank you, Dr Michigan..
- Urology
- English
- 1760448393
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Urology
Dr. Michigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michigan works at
Dr. Michigan has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Michigan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.