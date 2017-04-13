Overview

Dr. Stephen Michigan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Michigan works at Urological Associates of Savannah, PC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.