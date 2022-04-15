Overview

Dr. Stephen Mezzafonte, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Mezzafonte works at Internal Medicine in Roslyn, NY with other offices in Greenvale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.