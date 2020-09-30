Dr. Stephen Merola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Merola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Merola, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai Schol Of Medicine|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
-
1
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens Fresh Meadows Multispecialty186 03 Un Tpke, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
-
2
Elite Medical Plaza7568 187th St Fl 2, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The pre op appointment was efficient, thorough and answered all my questions. Office staff courteous and friendly. Received information about the date of surgery and a contact person for additional questions and concerns. although surgery is not a pleasant experience, Dr. Merola and staff make it as tolerable as possible.
About Dr. Stephen Merola, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1104873181
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Med Centerumdnj
- NYU Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Schol Of Medicine|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Merola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merola.
