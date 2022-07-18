Dr. Stephen Mechtler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mechtler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mechtler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Mechtler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Mechtler works at
Locations
1
Milard Fillmore Suburban Hospital1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-3600
2
Snyder Obstetrics & Gynecology3980 Sheridan Dr Ste 400, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 929-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Always caring and listens to your concerns.
About Dr. Stephen Mechtler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hungarian
- 1558321372
Education & Certifications
- SUNY at Buffalo Affil Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
