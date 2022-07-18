Overview

Dr. Stephen Mechtler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.



Dr. Mechtler works at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.