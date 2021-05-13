Dr. Stephen McNutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen McNutt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen McNutt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Locations
1
Kidney & Hypertension Group of Laredo Pllc1710 E Saunders St Ste B675, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 401-6615
2
Physicians Eye Clinic of Laredo6999 McPherson Rd Ste 216, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 401-6615
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McNutt is an awesome doctor! He has a calming nature and was very patient about answering my questions. He is highly professional and very knowledgeable. I am so happy that he's my doctor and I would recommend him without hesitation to anyone!! :)
About Dr. Stephen McNutt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNutt has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Blepharitis and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McNutt speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McNutt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.