Dr. Stephen McKellar, MD
Dr. Stephen McKellar, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Intermountain Heart Institute Cardiovascular Surgery5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 600, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-3600
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Lead surgeon over several years who led team that saved my life as I experienced a medical complication known as possible form a surgery I had done in Texas. McKellar was team leader that I medivaced to attempt the repair th damage from the complication that no one who had had this complication had ever survived. Three open heart surgeries in 10 month period BUT he did it and he was so open about things and treated my wife with the greatest respect and spoke with her most days in the first 100 day I was in the ICU. A great Person.
About Dr. Stephen McKellar, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1407821846
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
