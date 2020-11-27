Overview

Dr. Stephen McIntyre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McIntyre works at Mountain View Family Practice in Hickory, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.