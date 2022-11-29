Dr. Stephen McIntyre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen McIntyre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen McIntyre, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stuart, FL.
Dr. McIntyre works at
Locations
Stuart Cardiology Group - Stuart Location1001 SE Monterey Commons Blvd Ste 300, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 286-9400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Stuart Cardiology Group - Tradition Location11380 SW Village Pkwy Ste 300, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 286-9400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. McIntyre for over 10 years. He always listens to my concerns, answers my questions, and makes me feel valued.
About Dr. Stephen McIntyre, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1710943071
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntyre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntyre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntyre works at
Dr. McIntyre has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIntyre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntyre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.