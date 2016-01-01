Dr. McDonald accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen McDonald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen McDonald, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. McDonald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Skyline Neuroscience Assoc3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 580, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 860-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDonald?
About Dr. Stephen McDonald, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1093159444
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University College Of Medicine
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald works at
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McDonald has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.