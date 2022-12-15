Dr. Stephen McCollam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCollam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen McCollam, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen McCollam, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 705, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-0743
Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic1901 Phoenix Blvd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (404) 355-0743
Surgery Center77 Collier Rd NW Ste 2000, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-6393
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic P.a..1000 Northside Dr NW Ste 1500, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 355-0743
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McCollam treated and eventually performed a very successful surgery on my dominant hand. I am now back in the gym and playing sax and guitar. He and his staff are top notch.
About Dr. Stephen McCollam, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCollam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCollam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCollam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. McCollam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCollam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCollam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCollam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.