Overview

Dr. Stephen McCann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. McCann works at Aronson and Rosenthal MDs Inc in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.