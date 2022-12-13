See All Registered Nurses in Normal, IL
Dr. Stephen Matter, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (606)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Matter, MD is a Registered Nurse in Normal, IL. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Matter works at Gastrointestinal Institute, LLC in Normal, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastrointestinal Institute, LLC
    2200 JACOBSSEN DR, Normal, IL 61761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 290-5406
    Monday
    12:00pm - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bromenn Medical Center
  • OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Angina Chevron Icon
  Angina
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  Fatigue
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  Gout
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  pH Probe
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  Stress
Stroke Chevron Icon
  Stroke
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 606 ratings
    Patient Ratings (606)
    5 Star
    (561)
    4 Star
    (26)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Amazing staff, Provider, Anesthesia & Nurse Practitioner. A++
    K. D. — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Matter, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134228224
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Kans School Med|University of Kansas
    Residency
    • Worcester, Ma
    Internship
    • Worcester Meml Hosp|Worcester Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Primary Care
