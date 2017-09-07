See All Ophthalmologists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Stephen Mathias, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stephen Mathias, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and New Milford Hospital.

Dr. Mathias works at Connecticut Eye Consultants in Danbury, CT with other offices in New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Strabismus and Mechanical Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC
    69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 101, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 791-2020
  2. 2
    Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons
    120 Park Lane Rd Ste B203, New Milford, CT 06776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 946-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • New Milford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Paralytic Strabismus
Strabismus
Mechanical Strabismus
Paralytic Strabismus
Strabismus
Mechanical Strabismus

Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 07, 2017
    All I can say is Dr Mathias is a phenomenal doctor. Took my 13 year old there yesterday. It was our first time there. He was so thorough. His knowledge and bedside manner far exceeded my expectations, believe me my expectations are extremely high. Even my 13 yr old told the Dr wow, you are good you really know your stuff. I will definitely be a regular patient and my other daughter too who wears glasses. Thanks again. it's rare to find doctors such as Dr Matias.
    Kathleen in Newtown — Sep 07, 2017
    About Dr. Stephen Mathias, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Colum Presby Med Center
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Mathias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathias has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, Strabismus and Mechanical Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

