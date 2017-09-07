Overview

Dr. Stephen Mathias, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and New Milford Hospital.



Dr. Mathias works at Connecticut Eye Consultants in Danbury, CT with other offices in New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Strabismus and Mechanical Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.