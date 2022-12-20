Overview

Dr. Stephen Matarese, DO is a Pulmonologist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Matarese works at Atlantic Audiology Inc. in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.