Dr. Stephen Marmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Marmer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Locations
- 1 824 Moraga Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 820-4330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Doc Marmer has been incredible. I’ve seen him for the past three years or so. Since that time, my life has improved. The stuff I was struggling with, being the reason I went to see him in the first place, has been mostly resolved. He isn’t the type to take out his prescription pad, scribble a triplicate and say “See you in 30 days” He is a psychiatrist but also heavy on the psychology side as well. If Freud had a cell phone and the ability to zoom, and probably a better disposition from what I know about Freud, this would be a very similar guy. He is incredibly smart and calls it like he sees it. He is incredibly professional. On top of that, he actually cares about what I say to him. She remembers things that have happened in my life, which is a lot more than most psychiatrists/psychologists. My life has improved in the time I have been seeing him. I’m grateful to him and to his front office, Kim, for all the attention and care they give me.
About Dr. Stephen Marmer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Psychiatry
