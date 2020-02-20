Overview

Dr. Stephen Marietta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Starr Regional Medical Center Athens.



Dr. Marietta works at Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Athens, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.