Dr. Stephen Maniscalco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maniscalco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Maniscalco, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Maniscalco, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Maniscalco works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Specialists-n Harris920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 360, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 803-8482
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- SelectCare
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maniscalco?
I’m 84 and suffered greatly in pain barely able to walk. Dr Maniscalco changed my life after preforming a surgery to get blood flow to my legs. Would absolutely recommend him to everyone
About Dr. Stephen Maniscalco, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891716403
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maniscalco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maniscalco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maniscalco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maniscalco works at
Dr. Maniscalco has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Empyema and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maniscalco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Maniscalco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maniscalco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maniscalco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maniscalco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.