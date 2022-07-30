Overview

Dr. Stephen Maniscalco, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Maniscalco works at Elite Heart, Lung & Vein Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Empyema and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.