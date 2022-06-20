Overview

Dr. Stephen Mallette, DO is a Dermatologist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.



Dr. Mallette works at Mallette Dermatology in Athens, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.