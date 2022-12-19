Dr. Stephen Malamud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malamud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Malamud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Malamud, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Locations
Physician Office10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8288Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai Beth Israel Comprehensive Ca325 W 15th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 604-6010Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He always spends alot of time with me, asks questions, follows up and is very caring.
About Dr. Stephen Malamud, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Dutch
- 1265417323
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malamud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malamud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malamud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malamud has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malamud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malamud speaks Dutch.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Malamud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malamud.
