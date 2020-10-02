Dr. Stephen Makoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Makoni, MD
Dr. Stephen Makoni, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Louisville
Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches3450 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 421-3441Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I recently had chemotherapy and was very impressed with the entire team. Everyone was warm and always made me feel comfortable. I did notice that they didn’t wipe down chairs between patients but I brought my own disinfectant wipes and they soon followed suit and in the waiting room they turned every other chair around for safety. Dr Makoni my Oncologist was so caring, warm with good eye contact. He was so on top of things and actually was filling out my disability paperwork as we spoke! I would highly recommend them for the best care possible!!
- Hematology
- English
- 1073544532
- U Louisville
