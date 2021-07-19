Dr. Stephen Madry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Madry, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Madry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Dr. Madry works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Stephen Madry27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 230, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-9902
-
2
Stephen A Madry MD Sc27790 W Il Route 22 Ste 230, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-9902
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Even without a scheduled appointment, Dr. Madry made time to see me and my daughter and instilled confidence in the procedure we were facing. He is patient and caring and I am so grateful to have been referred to meet with him. Several friends had chosen Dr. Madry in the past to be their plastic surgeon; now I truly understand why they praised him as highly as they did; he is exceptional in his field of medicine.
About Dr. Stephen Madry, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1578637138
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Michigan State University
Dr. Madry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madry accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madry works at
Dr. Madry has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Madry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.