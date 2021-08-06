Dr. Stephen Maberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Maberry, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Maberry, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Maberry works at
Locations
-
1
Ft. Worth Dermatology Associates P A1200 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-8131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maberry?
Being a physician, I was looking for a dermatologist who was knowledgeable, skilled, personable and could communicate effectively. I had the luxury of being able to check around the medical community to get input, and found that Dr. Maberry came highly recommended. He did a Mohs surgery on my wife for BCC, and has treated me as well for skin cancer. I would recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Stephen Maberry, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1093754756
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maberry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maberry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maberry works at
Dr. Maberry has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Maberry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.