Overview

Dr. Stephen Lynch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.



Dr. Lynch works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.