Dr. Stephen Terenc Lutzak, MD

Sports Medicine
Dr. Stephen Terenc Lutzak, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. 

Dr. Terenc Lutzak works at Anesthesia Medical Group in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Williamson Medical Center
    4321 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 435-7200

  • Williamson Medical Center

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Sep 17, 2020
If you want beautiful legs you will want to put Dr. Lutzak on speed dial! Not only is he very skilled, he and his entire staff are professional, knowledgeable, kind, timely, and accommodating. If you have a procedure Dr. Lutzak calls you personally the next morning to check on you.....who does that? Dr. Lutzak does. I wouldn’t even consider seeing anyone else. I highly recommend Middle TN Vein Clinic!
Jan — Sep 17, 2020
  • Sports Medicine
  • English
  • 1497738462
  • Family Practice
Dr. Stephen Terenc Lutzak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terenc Lutzak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Terenc Lutzak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Terenc Lutzak works at Anesthesia Medical Group in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Dr. Terenc Lutzak’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Terenc Lutzak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terenc Lutzak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terenc Lutzak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terenc Lutzak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

