Overview

Dr. Stephen Lutz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.



Dr. Lutz works at Martins Point Med Grp Portsmth in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Brunswick, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.