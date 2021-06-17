Dr. Lund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Lund, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Lund, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lund works at
Clinilabs Inc.423 W 55th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 994-5100
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lund is probably my favorite among all my doctors. I'm never rushed, he always takes his time with me, answering whatever questions I might have. Always finds time to get to know me and my habits, and to suggest changes in procedures to enhance my sleep experience.
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1063562759
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lund accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lund works at
Dr. Lund has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lund. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.