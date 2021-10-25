Dr. Stephen Lowry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lowry, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Lowry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Providence Medical Center.
Locations
PMG-Surgery7255 RENNER RD, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 399-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Providence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He makes sure that you as a patient has a say in what needs to be done. He saved me in June 2021 because he gets to know the patient and what is wrong with the patient.
About Dr. Stephen Lowry, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
