Dr. Stephen Lombardo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Lombardo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.

Dr. Lombardo works at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Vernon B. Williams Inc.
    6801 Park Ter Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 665-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 28, 2020
    Dr. Lombardo is an amazing doctor. He took the time to explain the injury to me and referred me to another doctor to see about surgery because it wasn't his specialty. I am so impressed with his professionalism. He is going to be my first choice for my entire family's ortho needs. Thank you so much Dr. Lombardo!
    Marcia Taleff — Feb 28, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Lombardo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255391504
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Lombardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lombardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lombardo works at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lombardo’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardo.

