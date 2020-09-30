Overview

Dr. Stephen Lober, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lober works at Stephen Lober Plastic Surgery in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.