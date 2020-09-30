Dr. Stephen Lober, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lober, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Lober, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Stephen Lober Plastic Surgery2325 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 369-8440Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience! Dr. Lober and his staff are so kind. He is an amazing surgeon! Never have to wait. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Stephen Lober, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Clemson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lober has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lober accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lober.
