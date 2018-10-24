Dr. Litvak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Litvak, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Litvak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Litvak works at
Locations
-
1
Jagmohan K Kalra MD PC2500 Marcus Ave Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 354-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very good experience with Dr. Litvak. The first day I met him in the hospital bed, he gave me the full course of what to expect He checked on me and his other patients everyday including weekends. He answered questions patiently and diligently. He speaks with his patients respectfully and professionally. He is personable with a good sense of humor. I definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Stephen Litvak, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1497787667
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litvak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litvak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litvak has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litvak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Litvak speaks Hebrew.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Litvak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litvak.
