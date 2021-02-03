See All Ophthalmologists in Peachtree Corners, GA
Dr. Stephen Lipsky, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Lipsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peachtree Corners, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Lipsky works at Children's Eye Care And Surgery Of Georgia in Peachtree Corners, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatria Healthcare for Kids
    5185 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 350, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 858-5437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lazy Eye
Esotropia
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Treatment frequency



Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 03, 2021
    Dr. Lipsky now has his own private practice completely separate from Thomas Eye Group called Children's Eye Care & Surgery of Georgia, which is located in Peachtree Corners Georgia. The staff are super friendly, the location is amazing, the office is amazing, they follow COVID-19 protocols, the staff are vaccinated, scheduling an appointment is easy, wait times are more than cut in half and they definitely put your kids first. I would follow him to the ends of the earth already, but now that he has his own practice I am more than excited to do so :).
    Maria Burrow — Feb 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Lipsky, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Lipsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477550895
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.