Overview

Dr. Stephen Lipkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Lipkin works at Gastro Health in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Ulcer, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.