Dr. Stephen Lingo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Lingo works at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.