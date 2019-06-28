Dr. Lindsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Lindsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Lindsey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Lindsey works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Financial Group
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindsey?
For months I suffered excruciating pain with every movement. I couldn't even roll over in bed w/o crying in pain. Another local rheumatologist, who will remain nameless, did nothing but prescribe anti-inflammatories. Dr. Lindsay diagnosed me on my first visit with polymyalgia rheumatica, which was unusual for someone my age (41). After a steroid shot and starting prednisone (which is the only treatment), my condition improved dramatically & eventually it resolved completely. He treated me for 2 yrs until I moved to Huntsville, AL. I am an RN and I highly recommend him. He's a great person and excellent, caring physician.
About Dr. Stephen Lindsey, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1558386839
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
