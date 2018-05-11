Overview

Dr. Stephen Lindsay, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Lindsay works at ORANGE COUNTY VASCULAR SPECIALISTS INC. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.