Dr. Stephen Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Lin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.
Locations
Hawaii Pacific Health1319 Punahou St Ste 500, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 946-4066
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He delivered both my children and had been my regular very supportive and reliable dr for 14 years
About Dr. Stephen Lin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
