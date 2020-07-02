Dr. Stephen Lieman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lieman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Lieman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Plano.
North Dallas Urology Associates - Plano5300 W Plano Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 612-8037Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Medical City Plano3901 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 598-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco5601 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 612-8037
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
A physician friend of mine referred me to Dr. Lieman over ten years ago, after I had been seeing another urologist. My friend was concerned how long I had been going to the first urologist without relief and he thought I needed a second opinion. Dr. Lieman and his staff were extraordinary. First he took me off meds I had been on for over 6 months, then he administered several tests to determine what the problem truly was. He recommended out patient surgery to correct the condition with some follow up, and except for regularly scheduled visits the first six months or so after the surgery, I haven't been to his office. The plumbing continues to work properly. And I have been extremely grateful. We sometimes take our physicians and other people in our lives for granted. I will be forever grateful for Dr. Lieman and his staff, their professionalism, their diagnosis and their support. Thank you.
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
