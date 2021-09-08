Dr. Stephen Lex, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lex is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lex, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Lex, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ.
Dr. Lex works at
Locations
Plastic Surgeons of Northern Arizona Pllc1020 N San Francisco St Ste 200, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 774-2300
Flagstaff Medical Center1200 N Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 779-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very informative. Asked over and over if my self or my husband had any questions. Felt very safe.
About Dr. Stephen Lex, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1215930599
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lex has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lex accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lex has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lex works at
Dr. Lex has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lex on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lex. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lex.
