Dr. Stephen Lewis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Highland District Hospital.
Cardiology Center of Cincinnati Inc., 10525 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242
Good Samaritan Hospital, 375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220
Bethesda Butler County Imaging Center, 3075 Hamilton Mason Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011
Trihealth H LLC Dba Trihealth Heart Institute LLC, 10506 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Highland District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr. Lewis was excellent, he exceeded my expectations. My family/friends visiting me during my heart attack recovery agree with me and everyone was extremely impressed with Dr. Lewis. He was available, took his time to explain answers to questions from everyone.Having a heart attack is a serious situation and I felt calm and confident with Dr. Lewis. As expected, my family was very concerned and Dr. Lewis talked with them and created a calm reassuring environment. 5 stars!
About Dr. Stephen Lewis, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Cardiovascular Disease
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Dr. Lewis works at
Has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis with an overall rating of 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.