Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Lewis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Locations
Associated Cardiology Pllc2930 Chesterfield Ave, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 343-9923Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Charleston Cardiology Group Pllc3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 709, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 342-1280
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
Dr Lewis is a wonderful doctor. He’s very personable & great at what he does. I think he’s the best.
About Dr. Stephen Lewis, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1174598197
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.