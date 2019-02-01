See All Psychiatrists in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Stephen Levine, MD

Psychiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Levine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Levine works at Levine Risen and Associates in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Marital and Sexual Health
    23425 Commerce Park Ste 104, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 831-2900

Hospital Affiliations
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Stephen Levine, MD

  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 56 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659479038
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Robert Wood Johnson Clin Scho Prog
Internship
  • University Hospitals of Cleveland
Medical Education
  • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Washington and Jefferson College
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
