Dr. Stephen Levine, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Stephen Levine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Levine works at Stephen M. Levine, DPM, P.A in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Foot Care along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    George A. Levine M.d. P.A.
    8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 102, Miami, FL 33176 (305) 279-1532

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Foot Care
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Diabetic Foot Care
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 25, 2020
    Wonderful! He acknowledge my problem, explained me in detail the process in detail and gave me all recommendations. I was really impressed and will recommend him with my eyes closed. Thank you Dr. Levine!!!
    About Dr. Stephen Levine, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275572943
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Miami Veterans Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wheaton College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Levine, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine works at Stephen M. Levine, DPM, P.A in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Levine’s profile.

    Dr. Levine has seen patients for Diabetic Foot Care, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

