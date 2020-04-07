See All Cardiologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Stephen Lenhoff, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephen Lenhoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Kentucky

Dr. Lenhoff works at HeartPlace in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HeartPlace North Arlington
    902 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 461-3003
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Heart Disease
Lipid Disorders
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Lipid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Lipid Disorders
Aortic Valve Disease
Cardiomegaly
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Palpitations
Mitral Valve Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Overweight
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tobacco Use Disorder
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Wheezing
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Aneurysm of Heart
Anxiety
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Tumor
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
First Degree Heart Block
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Itchy Skin
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Marfan Syndrome
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Raynaud's Disease
Second Degree Heart Block
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Unstable Angina
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vascular Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Hypertension
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Stephen Lenhoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477517456
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Groote Schuur Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Cape Town
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Lenhoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lenhoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lenhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lenhoff has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenhoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenhoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

