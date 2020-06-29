Overview

Dr. Stephen Lemon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Lemon works at SCCA at Overlake Cancer Center in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.