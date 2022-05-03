Dr. Stephen Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Lee Vision Associates220 Lake Dr E Ste 105, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is an unforgettable specialist that anyone with any questions to be answered about their eyes should see as soon as possible. He has been our family specialist for years. If he finds a problem that needs further study he will identify another top specialist to see. My colleagues have also been very happy with their visits and corrective surgeries as well. Dr. Lee is also warm, kind and efficient. His office is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art eye care technology to assist in his diagnoses.
About Dr. Stephen Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1346213907
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
