Overview

Dr. Stephen Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.



Dr. Lee works at MS ENT Surgical Association PC in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.